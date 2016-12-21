With eye on long term, White Sox build for 2017
In order to reach that goal, they will be taking a new approach during the 2017 season. The South Siders started what many believed to be a long overdue rebuild by trading Chris Sale , one of the game's top starting pitchers, to Boston, and by trading multi-threat outfielder Adam Eaton to Washington during the Winter Meetings.
