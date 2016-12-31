White Sox: Will Todd Frazier Be Traded This Offseason?

White Sox third baseman Todd Frazier is still an interesting trade candidate. Will the South Siders be able to trade the veteran slugger? The Chicago White Sox still have a trade candidate in Todd Frazier , but will they be able to trade the slugger this offseason? There haven't been many trade rumors recently regarding Frazier, but he could still find himself on a new team for next season.

