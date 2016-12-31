White Sox: The Making Of a Potential ...

White Sox: The Making Of a Potential Melky Cabrera Trade

23 hrs ago

Melky Cabrera is coming off a very strong 2016 season, but with the White Sox rebuilding, Melky needs to get traded to continue the rebuild. Melky Cabrera hit .296 with 14 home runs in a healthy 2016 season in which he played 151 games for the Chicago White Sox .

Chicago, IL

