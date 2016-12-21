White Sox restock farm with 6 of Top 10 traded prospects
It was with good reason that the Chicago White Sox were widely praised as the winners of the 2016 Winter Meetings. Seeing an opportunity to build for the future by capitalizing on this year's dearth of free agents, White Sox general manager Rick Hahn dealt lefty ace Chris Sale to the Red Sox and outfielder Adam Eaton to the Nationals on back-to-back days, respectively.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago White Sox.
Add your comments below
Chicago White Sox Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rumor: Pirates Interested in Acquiring Jose Qui...
|Fri
|Phil_Masters21
|1
|White Sox: Who Will Manage Team In 2017?
|Sep '16
|tomas
|1
|Hahn looking at any opportunity to improve Chic... (May '16)
|May '16
|Ozzie Guillen
|1
|Chicago White Sox: The case for more Tyler Sala... (May '16)
|May '16
|Ozzie Guillen
|1
|25 Best White Sox Moments at U.S. Cellular Fiel... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|RichardVicdek
|1
|For Cubs fans, it's still 'wait 'til next year' (Nov '15)
|Apr '16
|Cubsrule69
|5
|Hawk Harrelson says GM is the worst job in base... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Chicago White Sox Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC