Tigers bring back catcher Alex Avila with $2M, 1-year deal

The Detroit Tigers are bringing back Avila ... The parents of a 20-year-old college student who died in the arms of her boyfriend in Oakland's deadly warehouse fire filed the first lawsuit Friday in the disaster, blaming the building's owner, chief... The parents of a 20-year-old college student who died in the arms of her boyfriend in Oakland's deadly warehouse fire filed the first lawsuit Friday in the disaster, blaming the building's owner, chief tenant and... California's attorney general is pursuing new charges against the operators of a website advertising escort services two weeks after a judge tossed an earlier case.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Atlanta.