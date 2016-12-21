Tigers bring back Alex Avila to serve as backup catcher
The younger Avila, who turns 30 next month, will serve as the backup and occasional platoon partner for Tigers starting catcher James McCann. The deal is reportedly worth $2 million , or $500,000 less than Avila made with the Chicago White Sox in 2016.
