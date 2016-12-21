Tigers bring back Alex Avila to serve...

Tigers bring back Alex Avila to serve as backup catcher

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: MLive.com

The younger Avila, who turns 30 next month, will serve as the backup and occasional platoon partner for Tigers starting catcher James McCann. The deal is reportedly worth $2 million , or $500,000 less than Avila made with the Chicago White Sox in 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago White Sox Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rumor: Pirates Interested in Acquiring Jose Qui... Fri Phil_Masters21 1
News White Sox: Who Will Manage Team In 2017? Sep '16 tomas 1
News Hahn looking at any opportunity to improve Chic... (May '16) May '16 Ozzie Guillen 1
News Chicago White Sox: The case for more Tyler Sala... (May '16) May '16 Ozzie Guillen 1
News 25 Best White Sox Moments at U.S. Cellular Fiel... (Apr '16) Apr '16 RichardVicdek 1
News For Cubs fans, it's still 'wait 'til next year' (Nov '15) Apr '16 Cubsrule69 5
News Hawk Harrelson says GM is the worst job in base... (Jan '16) Jan '16 Fart news 2
See all Chicago White Sox Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago White Sox Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,620 • Total comments across all topics: 277,329,500

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC