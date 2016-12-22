Rollins willing to take on mentor rol...

Rollins willing to take on mentor role with Giants

Long-time big league shortstop and newly-signed San Francisco Giant Jimmy Rollins joined the boys on The Audible Thursday morning to rap with his old Phillies teammate Kevin Frandsen, comedian Rudy Ortiz and voice Drew Hoffar. While Rollins and Frandsen enjoyed catching up on old stories, the obvious question for the former NL MVP was: how do you see yourself fitting in with this team? Rollins signed his second-ever minor league contract with the Giants last week , after signing one last season for the first time in his career with the Chicago White Sox, sending him to the American League for the first time in his 17-year career.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KNBR-AM San Francisco.

Chicago, IL

