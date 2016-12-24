Report: Blue Jays still kicking around idea of Andrew McCutchen
Just when the Blue Jays' hot stove was supposed to cool for the Holiday season, Jerry Crasnick is reporting that Toronto continues to kick around the idea of an Andrew McCutchen deal - among other trade options - in an effort to boost their outfield. The #Bluejays continue to explore trade options in an effort to fill their OF void.
