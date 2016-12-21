Pipeline Inbox: Comparing Swanson to Jeter
My first step was putting together a personal list of the 50 best prospects, and here are a few random observations from my rankings: The clear top three guys for me are White Sox second baseman Yoan Moncada , Yankees shortstop Gleyber Torres and Red Sox outfielder Andrew Benintendi , in that order ... I listed only five pitchers in my top 32, starting with Cardinals right-hander Alex Reyes at No. 9 ... prospects not on the current Top 100 who made my top 50: Blue Jays third baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Cardinals catcher Carson Kelly ... next on my list at No.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Major League Baseball.
Add your comments below
Chicago White Sox Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rumor: Pirates Interested in Acquiring Jose Qui...
|Dec 23
|Phil_Masters21
|1
|White Sox: Who Will Manage Team In 2017?
|Sep '16
|tomas
|1
|Hahn looking at any opportunity to improve Chic... (May '16)
|May '16
|Ozzie Guillen
|1
|Chicago White Sox: The case for more Tyler Sala... (May '16)
|May '16
|Ozzie Guillen
|1
|25 Best White Sox Moments at U.S. Cellular Fiel... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|RichardVicdek
|1
|For Cubs fans, it's still 'wait 'til next year' (Nov '15)
|Apr '16
|Cubsrule69
|5
|Hawk Harrelson says GM is the worst job in base... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Chicago White Sox Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC