MLB hot stove: Yankees-White Sox talk Jose Quintana, David Robertson

The Yankees and White Sox have discussed a potential trade that would involve starting pitcher Jose Quintana and closer David Robertson heading to the Bronx, according to USA Today's Bob Nightengale. The #Yankees have expanded their Jose Quintana talks with #Whitesox that would include closer David Robertson, if Sox eat part of contract 1.) Adding Quintana ... Would probably mean the Yankees would have to give up a significant prospect or two from their stocked farm system.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.