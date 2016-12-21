MLB Hot Stove rumors: Pirates and White Sox talking Jose Quintana trade
The White Sox are of course deep in rebuilding mode, and the expectation is that remaining vets like Jose Quintana, Todd Frazier and David Robertson will eventually be moved. The most alluring of these is Quintana, who has an established record of pitching at near-ace levels and is signed to a team-friendly contract.
