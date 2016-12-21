MLB Hot Stove: Pirates reportedly reach deal with Ivan Nova to shore up rotation

On Wednesday, we brought you the news that the Pittsburgh Pirates had inquired about Chicago White Sox starter Jose Quintana -- a sign the Pirates wanted to add some veteran help to a young and untested rotation. On Thursday, the Pirates reportedly made a deal for a different starting pitcher -- re-signing Ivan Nova to a three-year deal worth $26 million, according to FanRag Sports' Robert Murray : The Pittsburgh Pirates are signing right-handed pitcher Ivan Nova to a three-year contract worth $26 million, sources tell FanRag Sports.

