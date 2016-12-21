Local restoration company receives prestigious RIA Industry Award
December 27, 2016-- Midwest Restoration is proud to announce they are the recipients of the Contents Excellence Award by the Restoration Industry Association. They were recognized at the RIA Annual Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada last month.
