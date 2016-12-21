Joe Girardi gives a Joe Girardi answer to Andrew McCutchen rumors
Joe Girardi spoke highly of Andrew McCutchen Wednesday - but that doesn't mean the Yankees are close to adding the former NL MVP. Rumors surfaced recently about talks of a potential three-way trade between the Bombers, Pirates and White Sox that would end up with McCutchen wearing pinstripes.
