Jimmy Rollins receives minor league contract from Giants
In this April 4, 2016, file photo, Chicago White Sox's Jimmy Rollins swings for an RBI single off Oakland Athletics' Rich Hull in the third inning of a baseball game, in Oakland, Calif. Rollins could be headed back to his native Bay Area, agreeing to a minor league contract with the San Francisco Giants that includes an invitation to major league camp at spring training.
