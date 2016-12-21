Is Raines' long wait for Hall of Fame finally over?
In his 10th and final year on the BBWAA ballot, Tim Raines should finally gain entry into the Hall of Fame. Raines, who played for the Chicago White Sox from 1991-95, ranks fifth all time with 808 stolen bases.
