Inbox: Will Devers be ready for callu...

Inbox: Will Devers be ready for callup in '17?

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 19 Read more: Major League Baseball

Now that Yoan Moncada is with the White Sox and Andrew Benintendi is expected to hold down left field in Boston, Devers instantly becomes the prospect all Red Sox fans are going to be paying attention to. I think the 2017 season sounds a little soon for Devers, the Red Sox's , to be in Boston.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Major League Baseball.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago White Sox Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rumor: Pirates Interested in Acquiring Jose Qui... Fri Phil_Masters21 1
News White Sox: Who Will Manage Team In 2017? Sep '16 tomas 1
News Hahn looking at any opportunity to improve Chic... (May '16) May '16 Ozzie Guillen 1
News Chicago White Sox: The case for more Tyler Sala... (May '16) May '16 Ozzie Guillen 1
News 25 Best White Sox Moments at U.S. Cellular Fiel... (Apr '16) Apr '16 RichardVicdek 1
News For Cubs fans, it's still 'wait 'til next year' (Nov '15) Apr '16 Cubsrule69 5
News Hawk Harrelson says GM is the worst job in base... (Jan '16) Jan '16 Fart news 2
See all Chicago White Sox Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago White Sox Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,580 • Total comments across all topics: 277,310,021

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC