Inbox: Will Devers be ready for callup in '17?
Now that Yoan Moncada is with the White Sox and Andrew Benintendi is expected to hold down left field in Boston, Devers instantly becomes the prospect all Red Sox fans are going to be paying attention to. I think the 2017 season sounds a little soon for Devers, the Red Sox's , to be in Boston.
Chicago White Sox Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rumor: Pirates Interested in Acquiring Jose Qui...
|Fri
|Phil_Masters21
|1
|White Sox: Who Will Manage Team In 2017?
|Sep '16
|tomas
|1
|Hahn looking at any opportunity to improve Chic... (May '16)
|May '16
|Ozzie Guillen
|1
|Chicago White Sox: The case for more Tyler Sala... (May '16)
|May '16
|Ozzie Guillen
|1
|25 Best White Sox Moments at U.S. Cellular Fiel... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|RichardVicdek
|1
|For Cubs fans, it's still 'wait 'til next year' (Nov '15)
|Apr '16
|Cubsrule69
|5
|Hawk Harrelson says GM is the worst job in base... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
