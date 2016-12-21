Inbox: Should Yanks prioritize pitching or prospects?

Since Jose Quintana has two years remaining under contract, wouldn't it be worth it to trade Clint Frazier , Jorge Mateo and two arms to the White Sox and get him back? -- John F., Rockford, Ill. It doesn't sound like the Yankees feel that way, though they have checked in with the White Sox about Quintana, as you'd expect with any available player of his caliber.

