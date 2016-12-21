Hot Stove sizzling: 8 smart potential trades
When the White Sox dealt Chris Sale and Adam Eaton at the Winter Meetings, it seemed to signal this was going to be a busy winter for trades. That hasn't materialized yet, with teams continuing to cautiously sort through the free-agent market, but the groundwork has been set for trades that could keep the Hot Stove sizzling into January.
