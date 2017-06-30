Toronto Blue Jays take a chance on ne...

Toronto Blue Jays take a chance on newsmaker Miguel Montero in deal with Chicago Cubs

The Toronto Blue Jays acquired left-hand-hitting catcher Miguel Montero in a deal with the Chicago Cubs on Monday. Toronto has not announced its immediate plans for Montero, but presumably he will replace Luke Maile as the Russell Martin's backup.

Chicago, IL

