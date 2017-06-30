The Cubs are reportedly recalling Kyl...

The Cubs are reportedly recalling Kyle Schwarber from his stint in the minors

After an 11-game stint in Triple-A, Kyle Schwarber is rejoining the Cubs on Thursday, according to ESPN Chicago . The report further indicates that the corresponding move will be starter John Lackey hitting the disabled list with a foot injury, though he's not expected to miss a start.

Chicago, IL

