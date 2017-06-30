Rookie sluggers Judge, Bellinger grab All-Star attention
Yankees rookie Aaron Judge and Washington slugger Bryce Harper are among the big names who have undoubtedly secured their spots in Miami on July 11. But there's a logjam at the corners in the National League, and both rosters are smaller now that the Midsummer Classic no longer determines where the World Series begins. "I'm OK with this," Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Add your comments below
Chicago Cubs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cubs send struggling Schwarber to Triple-A Iowa
|Jun 23
|SendPhartsz
|2
|Banner moment: Chicago Cubs finally raise champ...
|Apr '17
|Banner Phart
|4
|Not so sticky: MLB says no violation in Molina ...
|Apr '17
|DoPhart
|6
|Lilly wilts, Cubs lose again (Oct '07)
|Mar '17
|VinnyePhartcs
|461
|Who will start in center? (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|Startpharts
|2
|Prospect Watch: Mariners Top 10 Prospects- #7 D... (Jan '17)
|Jan '17
|johnnyj
|1
|The Bronx is burning with return of flame-throw... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Mr HuHU
|2
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Cubs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC