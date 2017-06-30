Now with Blue Jays, Montero wants to ...

Now with Blue Jays, Montero wants to put Cubs parting behind

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

Toronto Blue Jays' Miguel Montero holds a bat between turns in the batting cage before a baseball game against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium in New York, Tuesday, July 4, 2017. The Blue Jays acquired Montero from the Chicago Cubs for a player to be named later or cash considerations after designating him for assignment less than 24 hours after he blamed pitcher Jake Arrieta for the seven stolen bases Chicago allowed against the Washington Nationals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago Cubs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cubs send struggling Schwarber to Triple-A Iowa Jun 23 SendPhartsz 2
News Banner moment: Chicago Cubs finally raise champ... Apr '17 Banner Phart 4
News Not so sticky: MLB says no violation in Molina ... Apr '17 DoPhart 6
News Lilly wilts, Cubs lose again (Oct '07) Mar '17 VinnyePhartcs 461
News Who will start in center? (Jan '06) Feb '17 Startpharts 2
News Prospect Watch: Mariners Top 10 Prospects- #7 D... (Jan '17) Jan '17 johnnyj 1
News The Bronx is burning with return of flame-throw... (Dec '16) Dec '16 Mr HuHU 2
See all Chicago Cubs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago Cubs Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,661 • Total comments across all topics: 282,244,205

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC