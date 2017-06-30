Now with Blue Jays, Montero wants to put Cubs parting behind

Toronto Blue Jays' Miguel Montero holds a bat between turns in the batting cage before a baseball game against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium in New York, Tuesday, July 4, 2017. The Blue Jays acquired Montero from the Chicago Cubs for a player to be named later or cash considerations after designating him for assignment less than 24 hours after he blamed pitcher Jake Arrieta for the seven stolen bases Chicago allowed against the Washington Nationals.

