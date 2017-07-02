No Cubs will be in Joe Maddon's start...

No Cubs will be in Joe Maddon's starting lineup at the All-Star Game

9 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

Chicago Cubs Manager Joe Maddon might be a little lonely at the All-Star Game later this month. One year after the Cubs led the league with seven all-stars and became only the second team in baseball history to have its entire infield start an All-Star Game, Chicago didn't have a single player elected to start this year's game in Miami.

