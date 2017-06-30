Judge, Correa, Arenado among 12 1st-t...

Judge, Correa, Arenado among 12 1st-time All-Star starters

14 hrs ago

Aaron Judge, Carlos Correa and Nolan Arenado were among 12 first-time starters elected Sunday for the All-Star Game at Miami on July 11, the most since voting was returned to fans in 1970. Just one player was picked from the World Series champion Cubs: reliever Wade Davis, who wasn't even with Chicago when it ended a 108-year title drought last fall.

Chicago, IL

