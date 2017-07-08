For baseball players on the roster bubble, it's like they live in a revolving door
The White Sox outfielder didn't answer, though, because the call was from a California number - and it was 1:30 a.m. "I normally go to bed earlier but I was checking in on what was going on ," Engel said. Turned out the Sox were checking on him, too.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Add your comments below
Chicago Cubs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cubs send struggling Schwarber to Triple-A Iowa
|Jun 23
|SendPhartsz
|2
|Banner moment: Chicago Cubs finally raise champ...
|Apr '17
|Banner Phart
|4
|Not so sticky: MLB says no violation in Molina ...
|Apr '17
|DoPhart
|6
|Lilly wilts, Cubs lose again (Oct '07)
|Mar '17
|VinnyePhartcs
|461
|Who will start in center? (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|Startpharts
|2
|Prospect Watch: Mariners Top 10 Prospects- #7 D... (Jan '17)
|Jan '17
|johnnyj
|1
|The Bronx is burning with return of flame-throw... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Mr HuHU
|2
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Cubs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC