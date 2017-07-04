Cubs looking for backup catcher - cou...

Cubs looking for backup catcher - could Alex Avila be an option?

Chicago Tribune

But they also have a short-term focus on catching help, especially in the left-handed hitting market since they're batting only .234 against right-handers as a team. A major-league source confirmed Tuesday the Cubs have been looking at Alex Avila of the Tigers , who is batting .308 with 11 home runs and 29 RBIs in 59 games.

Chicago, IL

