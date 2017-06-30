Cubs' Joe Maddon weighs in on the Ray...

Cubs' Joe Maddon weighs in on the Rays he left behind

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Tampa Bay Online

Joe Maddon, shown here saluting the crowd at Tropicana Field after a Rays win over the Yankees in 2011 clinched a playoff spot, faces his former team for the first time Tuesday. Maddon and Chicago Cubs play host to the Tampa Bay Rays in a two-game series at Wrigley Field starting at 2:20 p.m. Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tampa Bay Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago Cubs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cubs send struggling Schwarber to Triple-A Iowa Jun 23 SendPhartsz 2
News Banner moment: Chicago Cubs finally raise champ... Apr '17 Banner Phart 4
News Not so sticky: MLB says no violation in Molina ... Apr '17 DoPhart 6
News Lilly wilts, Cubs lose again (Oct '07) Mar '17 VinnyePhartcs 461
News Who will start in center? (Jan '06) Feb '17 Startpharts 2
News Prospect Watch: Mariners Top 10 Prospects- #7 D... (Jan '17) Jan '17 johnnyj 1
News The Bronx is burning with return of flame-throw... (Dec '16) Dec '16 Mr HuHU 2
See all Chicago Cubs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago Cubs Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,634 • Total comments across all topics: 282,211,650

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC