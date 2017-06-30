Chicago Cubs Wanted Trump to Tell The...

Chicago Cubs Wanted Trump to Tell Their Catcher - You're...

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

Chicago Cubs catcher Miguel Montero had trouble throwing people out as they stole bases this year, but he should be glad he wasn't thrown out by none other than President Donald Trump. Montero was released from the team earlier this week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago Cubs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cubs send struggling Schwarber to Triple-A Iowa Jun 23 SendPhartsz 2
News Banner moment: Chicago Cubs finally raise champ... Apr '17 Banner Phart 4
News Not so sticky: MLB says no violation in Molina ... Apr '17 DoPhart 6
News Lilly wilts, Cubs lose again (Oct '07) Mar '17 VinnyePhartcs 461
News Who will start in center? (Jan '06) Feb '17 Startpharts 2
News Prospect Watch: Mariners Top 10 Prospects- #7 D... (Jan '17) Jan '17 johnnyj 1
News The Bronx is burning with return of flame-throw... (Dec '16) Dec '16 Mr HuHU 2
See all Chicago Cubs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago Cubs Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,305 • Total comments across all topics: 282,176,864

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC