Chicago Cubs Reportedly Reach Out To Detroit Tigers About Justin Verlander's Availability
In desperate need of starting pitching help, the reigning World Series champion Chicago Cubs have no choice but to scour the market for a feasible trade prior to MLB 's non-waiver trade deadline on July 31. #Cubs inquired to #Tigers on availability of Justin Verlander and Alex Avila, sources say, but sides have not engaged in trade negotiations. #Cubs had a scout in attendance Sunday in Detroit, when Verlander gave up 7 earned runs in 3-1/3 innings.
