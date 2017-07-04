Chicago Cubs Reportedly Reach Out To ...

Chicago Cubs Reportedly Reach Out To Detroit Tigers About Justin Verlander's Availability

10 hrs ago Read more: Rant Sports

In desperate need of starting pitching help, the reigning World Series champion Chicago Cubs have no choice but to scour the market for a feasible trade prior to MLB 's non-waiver trade deadline on July 31. #Cubs inquired to #Tigers on availability of Justin Verlander and Alex Avila, sources say, but sides have not engaged in trade negotiations. #Cubs had a scout in attendance Sunday in Detroit, when Verlander gave up 7 earned runs in 3-1/3 innings.

