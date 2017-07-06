Chicago Cubs Lineup: The Hulk is Back - Kyle Schwarber Returns to the Lineup Batting 5th
I have to say, after yesterday's comeback win and the recent returns of Addison Russell, Ben Zobrist, Jason Heyward, and, now, Kyle Schwarber, I'm feeling pretty good, pretty ambitious. Plus, the first-place Brewers are back in town for a one-game make-up, so I'm ready for some meaningful baseball action in July.
