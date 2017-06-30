Chicago Cubs have second half to bounce back
Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jake Arrieta throws in the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Sunday, July 2, 2017, in Cincinnati. After the Chicago Cubs scored a hard-earned victory Thursday to gain a series split in Washington, manager Joe Maddon was asked if that could spark the team.
Chicago Cubs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cubs send struggling Schwarber to Triple-A Iowa
|Jun 23
|SendPhartsz
|2
|Banner moment: Chicago Cubs finally raise champ...
|Apr '17
|Banner Phart
|4
|Not so sticky: MLB says no violation in Molina ...
|Apr '17
|DoPhart
|6
|Lilly wilts, Cubs lose again (Oct '07)
|Mar '17
|VinnyePhartcs
|461
|Who will start in center? (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|Startpharts
|2
|Prospect Watch: Mariners Top 10 Prospects- #7 D... (Jan '17)
|Jan '17
|johnnyj
|1
|The Bronx is burning with return of flame-throw... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Mr HuHU
|2
