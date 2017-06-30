Braun, 7-run 3rd inning spark Brewers to 11-2 rout of Cubs
Milwaukee Brewers' Domingo Santana hits an RBI double against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 6, 2017, in Chicago. Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Mike Montgomery, right, listens to catcher Willson Contreras after Milwaukee Brewers' Manny Pina hit an RBI single during the third inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 6, 2017, in Chicago.
Chicago Cubs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cubs send struggling Schwarber to Triple-A Iowa
|Jun 23
|SendPhartsz
|2
|Banner moment: Chicago Cubs finally raise champ...
|Apr '17
|Banner Phart
|4
|Not so sticky: MLB says no violation in Molina ...
|Apr '17
|DoPhart
|6
|Lilly wilts, Cubs lose again (Oct '07)
|Mar '17
|VinnyePhartcs
|461
|Who will start in center? (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|Startpharts
|2
|Prospect Watch: Mariners Top 10 Prospects- #7 D... (Jan '17)
|Jan '17
|johnnyj
|1
|The Bronx is burning with return of flame-throw... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Mr HuHU
|2
