Blue Jays acquire Miguel Montero from Cubs
In this June 25, 2017, file photo, Chicago Cubs' Miguel Montero hits a single during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins in Miami. Montero has been acquired by the Toronto Blue Jays from the Cubs, six days after he blamed Chicago pitcher Jake Arrieta for allowing seven stolen bases in a 6-1 loss to Washington.
