At midseason, doubters dog Joe Maddon but real challenge to management
Before playing his former team this week at Wrigley Field for the first time as Cubs manager, Joe Maddon obliged when the Tampa Bay Times asked him to write a column reflecting on nine seasons leading the Rays . "For me, it was kind of like participating in baseball Camelot," Maddon wrote in an appreciative 900-word essay.
