Y'all should check out some potential Cubs trade targets

When you're the Cubs and you have rotation and bullpen questions in a season that is all about repeating, then it's never too early to pick apart dying baseball teams, trying to find some carrion to feed the World Series appetite. Many people, of course, will be watching White Sox trade chip Jose Quintana face Tampa Bay trade chip Chris Archer in Florida on Tuesday night, but I'd encourage you to widen your view a little north to Atlanta.

