Walter, McBride lift Nashville over Iowa 6-1

Matt McBride had two hits and three RBI, and Corey Walter allowed just four hits over six innings as the Nashville Sounds beat the Iowa Cubs 6-1 on Wednesday. After Nashville added a run in the fourth on a home run by Mark Canha, the Cubs cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Jeimer Candelario hit an RBI single, driving in Jacob Hannemann.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.