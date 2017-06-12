Walter, McBride lift Nashville over Iowa 6-1
Matt McBride had two hits and three RBI, and Corey Walter allowed just four hits over six innings as the Nashville Sounds beat the Iowa Cubs 6-1 on Wednesday. After Nashville added a run in the fourth on a home run by Mark Canha, the Cubs cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Jeimer Candelario hit an RBI single, driving in Jacob Hannemann.
Chicago Cubs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|May 25
|sTan
|1
|Banner moment: Chicago Cubs finally raise champ...
|Apr '17
|Banner Phart
|4
|Not so sticky: MLB says no violation in Molina ...
|Apr '17
|DoPhart
|6
|Lilly wilts, Cubs lose again (Oct '07)
|Mar '17
|VinnyePhartcs
|461
|Who will start in center? (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|Startpharts
|2
|Prospect Watch: Mariners Top 10 Prospects- #7 D...
|Jan '17
|johnnyj
|1
|The Bronx is burning with return of flame-throw...
|Dec '16
|Mr HuHU
|2
