Walter, McBride lift Nashville over Iowa 6-1

Matt McBride had two hits and three RBI, and Corey Walter allowed just four hits over six innings as the Nashville Sounds beat the Iowa Cubs 6-1 on Wednesday. After Nashville added a run in the fourth on a home run by Mark Canha, the Cubs cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Jeimer Candelario hit an RBI single, driving in Jacob Hannemann.

