Time for Kyle Schwarber get back on track vs. right-handers this homestand

The fawning over Kyle Schwarber 's home run that landed on top of the right-field scoreboard during the 2015 National League Division Series masked his 8-for-56 performance against left-handers during his rookie season. And Schwarber's dramatic return for the 2016 World Series overshadowed the fact he missed a year's worth of at-bats that was important to his overall development.

