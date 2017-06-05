Tigers & Caps Lose, Cubs & Sox Win on...

Tigers & Caps Lose, Cubs & Sox Win on Tuesday

Yesterday

Kole Calhoun and CJ Kron each had a homer and two RBI as the visiting Los Angeles Angels downed the Tigers last night, 5-3. The series in Detroit continues this evening.

Chicago, IL

