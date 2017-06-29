Ted Cruz is an absolute dead ringer f...

Ted Cruz is an absolute dead ringer for Chicago Cubs owner Tom Ricketts

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

Chicago Cubs owner Tom Ricketts paid a visit to Sen. Ted Cruz on Wednesday, and a photo from the meeting reveals a fact that many people weren't aware of: the two men bear a striking resemblance to each other. They may come from different backgrounds - one is a Texas politician by way of Canada, the other a banking tycoon born and raised in Chicago but it was their similarities that were on full display during the meeting, which took place in Cruz's Washington office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago Cubs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cubs send struggling Schwarber to Triple-A Iowa Jun 23 SendPhartsz 2
News Banner moment: Chicago Cubs finally raise champ... Apr '17 Banner Phart 4
News Not so sticky: MLB says no violation in Molina ... Apr '17 DoPhart 6
News Lilly wilts, Cubs lose again (Oct '07) Mar '17 VinnyePhartcs 461
News Who will start in center? (Jan '06) Feb '17 Startpharts 2
News Prospect Watch: Mariners Top 10 Prospects- #7 D... Jan '17 johnnyj 1
News The Bronx is burning with return of flame-throw... (Dec '16) Dec '16 Mr HuHU 2
See all Chicago Cubs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago Cubs Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Tornado
  3. Wildfires
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,340 • Total comments across all topics: 282,120,563

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC