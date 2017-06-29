Ted Cruz is an absolute dead ringer for Chicago Cubs owner Tom Ricketts

Chicago Cubs owner Tom Ricketts paid a visit to Sen. Ted Cruz on Wednesday, and a photo from the meeting reveals a fact that many people weren't aware of: the two men bear a striking resemblance to each other. They may come from different backgrounds - one is a Texas politician by way of Canada, the other a banking tycoon born and raised in Chicago but it was their similarities that were on full display during the meeting, which took place in Cruz's Washington office.

