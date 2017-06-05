Streator boy to serve as Chicago Cubs honorary bat boy
Third-generation Chicago Cubs fan Luke Hiltabrand, 6, of Streator, will get a chance to meet the World Series Champions Wednesday. Hiltabrand will be the honorary bat kid when the Chicago Cubs face the Miami Marlins at Wrigley Field.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.
Add your comments below
Chicago Cubs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Want GREAT SEX over 45 folks ??
|May 25
|sTan
|1
|Banner moment: Chicago Cubs finally raise champ...
|Apr '17
|Banner Phart
|4
|Not so sticky: MLB says no violation in Molina ...
|Apr '17
|DoPhart
|6
|Lilly wilts, Cubs lose again (Oct '07)
|Mar '17
|VinnyePhartcs
|461
|Who will start in center? (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|Startpharts
|2
|Prospect Watch: Mariners Top 10 Prospects- #7 D...
|Jan '17
|johnnyj
|1
|The Bronx is burning with return of flame-throw...
|Dec '16
|Mr HuHU
|2
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Cubs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC