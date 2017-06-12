Son Of Charleston Shooting Victim Gets Drafted By Chicago Cubs
Chris Singleton was drafted by the Chicago Cubs nearly two years to the day his mother, Sharonda Coleman-Singleton, was killed during the Charleston church massacre . Singleton, who is 20 years old, plays center field on the Charleston Southern University baseball team.
