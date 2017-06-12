Son Of Charleston Shooting Victim Get...

Son Of Charleston Shooting Victim Gets Drafted By Chicago Cubs

Chris Singleton was drafted by the Chicago Cubs nearly two years to the day his mother, Sharonda Coleman-Singleton, was killed during the Charleston church massacre . Singleton, who is 20 years old, plays center field on the Charleston Southern University baseball team.

Chicago, IL

