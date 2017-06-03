Schwarbera s Grand Slam helps the Cubs knock off the Cardinals again
JUNE 03: Kyle Schwarber #12 of the Chicago Cubs follows the flight of his grand slam home run in the 7th inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field on June 3, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. CHICAGO, IL - JUNE 03: Kyle Schwarber #12 of the Chicago Cubs follows the flight of his grand slam home run in the 7th inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field on June 3, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois.
