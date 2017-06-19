Russell paces Cubs to 11-1 win over M...

Russell paces Cubs to 11-1 win over Marlins

Addison Russell had four hits, including a home run, to pace the Chicago Cubs to an 11-1 victory over the Miami Marlins on Thursday night. Kris Bryant had a three-run homer, Willson Contreras added a two-run shot and Ian Happ also had four hits and drove in a pair for the Cubs, who have won four of five.

