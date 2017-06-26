Rockies' Nolan Arenado gaining on Cubs' Kris Bryant in All-Star Game voting

Nolan Arenado #28 of the Colorado Rockies celebrates hitting a 3 RBI walk off home run in the ninth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Coors Field on June 18, 2017 in Denver. Nolan Arenado has significantly closed the gap on Kris Bryant for the starting National League third base spot in the All-Star Game, according to the latest figures released by Major League Baseball on Monday.

