Rockies escape late jam, beat Cubs 5-3 for 6th win in row

Chicago Cubs' Addison Russell looks to the field from the dugout during the first inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies Friday, June 9, 2017, in Chicago. Chicago Cubs' Jason Heyward hits an RBI single during the first inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Friday, June 9, 2017, in Chicago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.