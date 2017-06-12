Rizzo leads off, goes long; Happ hits slam as Cubs rout Mets
New York Mets manager Terry Collins takes the ball from New York Mets starting pitcher Zack Wheeler as Wheeler leaves the game during the second inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Tuesday, June 13, 2017, in New York. Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ runs the bases as he watches a ball he hit for a grand slam home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets Tuesday, June 13, 2017, in New York.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Chicago Cubs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Want GREAT SEX over 45 folks ??
|May 25
|sTan
|1
|Banner moment: Chicago Cubs finally raise champ...
|Apr '17
|Banner Phart
|4
|Not so sticky: MLB says no violation in Molina ...
|Apr '17
|DoPhart
|6
|Lilly wilts, Cubs lose again (Oct '07)
|Mar '17
|VinnyePhartcs
|461
|Who will start in center? (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|Startpharts
|2
|Prospect Watch: Mariners Top 10 Prospects- #7 D...
|Jan '17
|johnnyj
|1
|The Bronx is burning with return of flame-throw...
|Dec '16
|Mr HuHU
|2
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Cubs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC