Play Ball: Kids called up to Major Leagues
Kolt Kyler felt the ivy covering the outfield wall at Wrigley Field, helped the Cubs grounds crew prepare the field for Saturday's contest against the Cardinals and took a seat in the home dugout. The 9-year-old boy from Indiana got to meet Clark, the Cubs' mascot, and his favorite player, shortstop Addison Russell , while watching the team take batting practice.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Major League Baseball.
Add your comments below
Chicago Cubs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Want GREAT SEX over 45 folks ??
|May 25
|sTan
|1
|Banner moment: Chicago Cubs finally raise champ...
|Apr '17
|Banner Phart
|4
|Not so sticky: MLB says no violation in Molina ...
|Apr '17
|DoPhart
|6
|Lilly wilts, Cubs lose again (Oct '07)
|Mar '17
|VinnyePhartcs
|461
|Who will start in center? (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|Startpharts
|2
|Prospect Watch: Mariners Top 10 Prospects- #7 D...
|Jan '17
|johnnyj
|1
|The Bronx is burning with return of flame-throw...
|Dec '16
|Mr HuHU
|2
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Cubs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC