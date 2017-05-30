Play Ball: Kids called up to Major Le...

Play Ball: Kids called up to Major Leagues

Kolt Kyler felt the ivy covering the outfield wall at Wrigley Field, helped the Cubs grounds crew prepare the field for Saturday's contest against the Cardinals and took a seat in the home dugout. The 9-year-old boy from Indiana got to meet Clark, the Cubs' mascot, and his favorite player, shortstop Addison Russell , while watching the team take batting practice.

Chicago, IL

