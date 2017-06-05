Ozuna, Realmuto homer as Marlins beat...

Ozuna, Realmuto homer as Marlins beat Cubs 6-5

17 hrs ago Read more: Boston Herald

The Miami Marlins looked like they were on their way to a rather easy win after J.T. Realmuto and Marcell Ozuna homered. Ozuna hit his 15th homer, Realmuto went deep and the Miami Marlins hung on to beat the Chicago Cubs 6-5 and avoid a three-game sweep on Wednesday night.

Chicago, IL

