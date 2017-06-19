Montgomery aims to stay on attack vs....

Montgomery aims to stay on attack vs. Friars

19 hrs ago

As Cubs left-hander Mike Montgomery prepared for his third straight start while filling in for the injured Kyle Hendricks, he made it a point to watch teammate Jon Lester throw a bullpen session in Pittsburgh, a custom he said has existed for a while now. "Having him around, for me, is a great asset," Montgomery said.

Chicago, IL

